Modi offers prayers at Guruvayoor temple in Kerala

Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the famed here, where he was given a traditional welcome by priests at the door steps of the shrine.

He flew into Guruvayoor from Kochi earlier in the morning and arrived at the shrine at 10.20 a.m., dressed in traditional temple attire.

was accompanied by P. Sathasivam, of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, along with other senior leaders.

Modi, who entered the temple with folded hands, will participate in various rituals, including reading of the 'Vishnu Sahasaranamam', which could take about an hour.

According to temple authorities, Modi will be offering various items including ghee, a special variety of red plantain (kathali), a 'tulabharam' with lotus flowers, which alone costs Rs 22,000 among other things.

Modi had visited the temple in 2008 soon after he became the of for a second time.

After completing his visit to the temple, Modi will address a public rally near here following which he will return to in the afternoon.

--IANS

sg/ksk/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)