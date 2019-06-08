Pakistan's Defence budget to remain unchanged

Pakistan's Defence budget during the next year will remain unchanged as compared to the outgoing year in rupee terms due to the countrys dire economic condition, a media report said on Saturday.

took to to announce that the military had "voluntarily agreed" to cut its expenditures due to "critical financial situation", Dawn news reported.

He noted the continuing "multiple security challenges" and pledged to spend the saved amount on development of the erstwhile tribal areas, which have been merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and

The defence budget freeze will be for one year.

The original budgetary allocation for the outgoing year (2018-19) was 1.1 trillion Pakistani rupees.

The allocation made up 21 per cent of last year's original budget outlay and 3.2 per cent of the GDP.

Little details are officially available about the impact of the budget freeze that comes against the backdrop of the government's agreement with the (IMF) for a $6 billion bailout package.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)