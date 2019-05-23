Modi's policies led to BJP victory: Suresh Prabhu

With the (BJP) appearing set to retain power with a clean majority, on Thursday said the people's verdict was a culmination of policies adopted by Prime

Speaking to mediapersons outside his residence, Prabhu also praised for increasing the party's base across the country.

"It is people's verdict. They have brought Modiji back for their better future," he said.

"Be it West Bengal, Odisha... there is no state in the country where the BJP has not won. The BJP's power has increased," he added.

Prabhu said the fight was between the opposition parties and Modi alone, but the Prime had the support of the people in the country.

"Modiji brought new policies and implemented them with dedication. Today's results reflect that. Also Amit Shahji's efforts to turn the party into a public movement has helped it," the said and added: "With this victory, our responsibility to do good work has increased."

The Minister also took a dig at opposition parties hue and cry over the manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

--IANS

spk/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)