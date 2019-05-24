Modi's victory tribute to Vajpayee, says Puri

BJP's candidate for Punjab's Amritsar seat Hardeep on Friday said Narendra Modi's historic victory was a tribute to the late Bharat Ratna and a lesson for the

"The historic victory of Modi ji is a tribute to Bharat Ratna Shri ji and a lesson for that when the earth trembles, big trees also fall," Puri, who unsuccessfully contested the election, said in a tweet.

Diplomat-turned-politician Puri faced a tough straight fight in the constituency dominated by the Jat community, and lost by 99,626 votes from his rival

