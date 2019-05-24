JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Party is over for Samajwadi family, gain for BJP

Business Standard

Modi's victory tribute to Vajpayee, says Puri

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

BJP's candidate for Punjab's Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic victory was a tribute to the late Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and a lesson for the Congress.

"The historic victory of Modi ji is a tribute to Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and a lesson for Congress that when the earth trembles, big trees also fall," Puri, who unsuccessfully contested the election, said in a tweet.

Diplomat-turned-politician Puri faced a tough straight fight in the constituency dominated by the Jat community, and lost by 99,626 votes from his Congress rival Gurjit Aujla.

--IANS

vg/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 10:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements