Trump congratulates Modi over election victory

US on Thursday congratulated for his "big victory" in the general elections, saying "great things" were in store for the partnership between the two countries.

"Congratulations to NarendraModi and his on their big election victory! Great things are in store for the US- partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" Trump said in a tweet.

Modi led the BJP to a historic victory in the Lok Sabha elections with the party securing more seats than it did in 2014.

