JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

US dollar declines against rising Yen

Business Standard

Trump congratulates Modi over election victory

IANS  |  New Delhi 

US President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "big victory" in the general elections, saying "great things" were in store for the partnership between the two countries.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister NarendraModi and his BJP party on their big election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" Trump said in a tweet.

Modi led the BJP to a historic victory in the Lok Sabha elections with the party securing more seats than it did in 2014.

--IANS

ps/rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 03:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements