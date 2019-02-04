Modi-Shah biggest danger for country: Kejriwal

Calling the Central government's action in as "extremely dangerous", Chief Minister on Monday dubbed and as "the biggest danger" for the country.

The said he was of the firm view that the "Modi-Shah duo is the biggest danger for the country and if we are to save this country, we will have to get rid of this duo in the coming Lok Sabha elections".

Kejriwal also told the media: "We strongly condemn what has been happening with the and we stand in complete solidarity with the

"First of all, I would like to ask how could around 40 CBI officers and personnel attempt to enter the residence of the without any warrant or legal paper? It was clearly illegal and unconstitutional."

The also said that if the Centre wanted to eradicate corruption, then "why did they allow the likes of and to escape from the country?

"Why has the till date not ordered a probe into the large-scale allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal?

"Till date, the has unleashed all its agencies - CBI, ED, Income Tax - only on its political opponents," he said.

Kejriwal also said that whatever the had done in was "extremely dangerous and is completely against the Constitution and democracy. Such actions pose a big danger to the country".

He said the had consistently and strongly attacked the federal structure of the Constitution since taking office in May 2014.

"I have been implicated in 33 cases by the Centre and the got my official residence raided by the Police, they searched my bedroom and kitchen. Please tell me in which act of corruption I have been involved?

"What is happening in Kolkata today, exactly the same happened in almost four years ago. Like they tried to surround the residence of the Commissioner, in a similar way in June 2015 Delhi's Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) was forcibly taken over by the by sending paramilitary forces," he said.

