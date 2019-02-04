Sit-in is non-political, not targeted against one agency: Mamata

Minister on Monday termed her 'dharna' (sit-in) as "non-political" and not against any individual agency but the "anarchic moves" of the government to "destroy" democracy.

"Our satyagraha is not against any individual agency. Our protest is against the anarchic moves by the Modi government, against their attempts to divide the country and spread hate, intimidation and terror among people," said Banerjee, who is holding the sit-in here since Sunday night following a face-off between the (CBI) and

"We are holding this demonstration under the 'Save India' banner, to protect the constitutional, democratic and social rights of people. We also want to ensure that people's freedom of speech is protected and the officials of different state and central agencies can work impartially," she said.

Banerjee said the demonstration might continue till February 8.

Beginning the sit-in on Sunday night, she accused Modi and of attempting a coup to destabilise her state, saying there is a "constitutional break-down".

The showdown started after the federal probe agency's officers showed up near the residence of Rajeev Kumar, who has been under the scanner in connection with the CBI probe into the ponzi scheme scam case. officials then came and took away the CBI personnel.

Noting that her demonstration has received support from opposition leaders across the country, Banerjee said her tirade against the BJP government is not an individual battle but a collective fight.

"There are no political issues here. Law should take its own course. But if someone tries to illegally destroy the democratic fabric of the country, then the whole democracy becomes irrelevant," said the supremo, who was accompanied by close party aides and several city-based artistes and intellectuals on the dais.

"It is not a small issue. Prominent leaders from across the country have extended their support to us. All the state-based political parties and those who believe in the importance of federal structure are beside us. It is not an individual fight but a collective fight," she said.

Accusing the centre of trying to stage a "coup" against everyone who speaks against them using the agencies at their disposal, Banerjee claimed that under the current regime talking against the BJP has become synonymous with going to jail.

--IANS

