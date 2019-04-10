Modi shines because of make-up, taunts Karnataka CM

In a dig at Modi, Chief Minister said he applies "make-up" to keep his face "shining"

"@narendramodi wakes up every morning, applies make-up or wax to get a shine on his face and sits in front of cameras," tweeted Kumaraswamy hours after flew into from on Tuesday to address a poll rally.

Expressing surprise over how the copes with a punishing schedule to campaign for his party daily, addressing 3-4 public rallies, the Janata Dal-Secular leader also said the media was also happy showing only on TV and in papers.

"As we take bath once in the morning and wash our face only the next day, our faces do not look good for cameras. That's why even the media shows only Modi," quipped Kumaraswamy in Kannada when he was asked if believed that applies wax to make his face shine.

Campaigning for candidate in Bangalore North constituency on Tuesday night, Kumaraswamy said he was amused by the electioneering style of leaders and candidates, seeking votes openly for Modi than for their party or themselves.

"The has reduced this democratic exercise into a presidential style election, based on personality than issues. No wonder, its leaders are seeking votes in every constituency for only Modi and not to their candidate in the fray," he said.

Modi seemed to back Kumaraswamy's sarcastic observation by telling the people at the rally that every vote for the BJP's lotus symbol would be a vote for him and come in his 'khata '(account).

"But what has Modi done for for his party to seek votes for him here. How has he treated Kannadigas," Kumaraswamy asked.

The fielded Byre Gowda, a in the Kumaraswamy's coalition government, from the prestigious seat after the JD-S ceded it to its coalition ally, as it did not have a strong candidate to take on outgoing BJP member and

Though JD-S supremo H.D. Deve Gowda planned to contest from the city after he opted out of Hassan in favour of his grandson Prajwal, the former later decided to contest from Tumkur, which the allotted to the JD-S.

