Congress-NCP brace for big outbound defectors

As the first phase of polling gets underway in Maharashtra's seven Lok Sabha constituencies, the opposition and brace for anticipated departure of two top sulking leaders to the ruling BJP, sources said here on Wednesday.

Congress' of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Nationalist Party (NCP)'s former Deputy are preparing to quit and join the shortly.

Gleeful BJP leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis, have been hinting at some big time "incomings" -- both prominent individuals and those from major political clans -- to the party fold as the elections approach.

Both -- Vikhe-Patil of Ahmednagar and Mohite-Patil of Solapur -- hail from well-entrenched political families in western and have been assets to their parties since long.

They are likely to join the BJP in the presence of during his election tours here in the next few days.

When contacted by IANS, spokespersons of both and declined to say anything on the developments, claiming their respective party high commands would comment on these matter at the appropriate time.

Their decisions have reportedly been spurred after their sons -- and Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil, both third generations -- joined the BJP after they were denied tickets by the Congress- alliance.

In a double whammy, even was overlooked for a renomination for the seat which has now gone to another local bigwig,

Though Sujay was accommodated with a ticket by the BJP for Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat, Ranjitsinh lost out to a member of a royal clan, Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar.

Nevertheless, the BJP has assured Ranjitsinh Vikhe-Patil of his pound of flesh by accommodating him in the later.

has kept a studious silence and not displayed signs of open rebellion, amidst indications that the Mohite-Patils were "cut to size" in the NCP intra-party power struggle vis-A-vis

Howevet, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil has been bitterly vocal about the developments leading to son Sujay's defection to the BJP, and he has even refused to campaign against his son and for Sangram Jagtap, the NCP candidate in Ahmednagar.

