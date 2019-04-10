IT raids on TDP MP's aide evokes strong protest

The Income Tax officials have raided the residence of an of from Galla Jayadev, evoking strong protest from the party.

The officials searched the residence of Narasimha Naidu, of Jayadev, who was one of the richest MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

The officials conducted the searches at Narasimha's house in Pattabhipuram in town late Tuesday night and questioned him for four hours. They reportedly seized some documents.

On learning about this, along with other leaders of TDP, reached the area. They staged a sit-in condemning the raids. They later withdrew the protest after officials left the place.

Jayadev, who is seeking re-election from Guntur, alleged the raids were aimed at targeting the party a day before the polling.

is the of Amara Raja Group, known for its automotive battery brand With declared assets of 683 crore, he was one of the richest MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha. This time he has declared assets of 305 crore.

on Wednesday said the raid on Jayadev's was the latest action by the to target the party at the behest of

He said the IT officials have conducted raids on many TDP leaders in the recent days but not even one of opposition was raided.

Naidu submitted a memorandum to (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, taking strong exception to the IT raids during elections.

He later staged a sit-in at CEO's office to protest the alleged bias being shown by the and the IT raids.

