IT raids on TDP MP's aide evokes strong protest

The Income Tax officials have raided the residence of an aide of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate and outgoing MP from Guntur Galla Jayadev, evoking strong protest from the party.
The IT officials searched the residence of Narasimha Naidu, chief accountant of Jayadev, who was one of the richest MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha.
The IT officials conducted the searches at Narasimha's house in Pattabhipuram in Guntur town late Tuesday night and questioned him for four hours. They reportedly seized some documents.
On learning about this, Jayadev along with other leaders of TDP, reached the area. They staged a sit-in condemning the raids. They later withdrew the protest after IT officials left the place.
Jayadev, who is seeking re-election from Guntur, alleged the raids were aimed at targeting the party a day before the polling.
Jayadev is the Managing Director of Amara Raja Group, known for its automotive battery brand Amaron. With declared assets of Rs 683 crore, he was one of the richest MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha. This time he has declared assets of Rs 305 crore.
TDP President and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said the raid on Jayadev's aide was the latest action by the IT Department to target the party at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said the IT officials have conducted raids on many TDP leaders in the recent days but not even one leader of opposition YSR Congress Party was raided.
Naidu submitted a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, taking strong exception to the IT raids during elections.
He later staged a sit-in at CEO's office to protest the alleged bias being shown by the Election Commission and the IT raids.
