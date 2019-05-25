Modi thanks PMO staff, their families for support

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked the staff of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and their families for supporting him during his tenure in the office and asked them to gear up for the second term.

Modi in his speech to the team members acknowledged their contribution and said: "In our journey, your families have also played an important role as without their support this was not possible. I want to thank your families for the support."

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 12:58 IST

