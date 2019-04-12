Modi to address two rallies in TN on Saturday

will be addressing two election rallies in on Saturday, said an of the

" will be addressing a meeting in in the morning and then in Ramanathapuram," the BJP told IANS on Friday.

is expected to arrive in later on Friday and spend the night in this temple town.

At Theni, will seek the support of voters for candidates of the AIADMK-led alliance contesting in Theni, Dindigul, and seats.

In Ramanathapuram, Modi will seek the people's support for the alliance candidates contesting from Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP is part of the AIADMK-led alliance in

--IANS

vj/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)