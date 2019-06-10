Modi to have bilateral discussions with Macron ahead of G7 summit

Narendra Modi's visit to in August to attend the summit will be preceded by a bilateral engagement with French Emmanuel Macron, French and Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

Lemoyne said on the sidelines of an event here that Macron and Modi have "a strong relationship personally and a great mutual respect."

"That's why Macron was very happy to invite Modi to join the leaders' meeting in at the end of August. This participation (of Modi) will be preceded by a bilateral visit that will add very important momentum in the relations," he said.

Lemoyne is the first French leader to visit since the Modi assumed charge in its second term. His visit is aimed at laying the groundwork for Modi's visit.

During the day, Lemoyne met who said they had a productive exchange of views on global issues.

"Productive exchange of views on global issues. Appreciated special invitation to PM to join the Summit in August," Jaishankar tweeted.

