Business Standard

Training programme for civil servants of Gambia inaugurated

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A special training programme for senior civil servants of Gambia was inaugurated on Monday at the National Centre of Good Governance (NCGG) in Mussoorie, an official statement said.

Around 25 senior civil servants, including the Solicitor General and Legal Secretary, Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Permanent Secretaries from key governmental ministries of Gambia, are attending the programme that will continue till June 21.

The programme, which integrates cross-country experiences and best practices in field administration and good governance, will focus on enabling the participants to gain requisite knowledge and skills in the area of field administration.

This is the first such programme organised for senior civil servants from any country in West Africa.

"The programme is part of India's assistance to meet the capacity building needs of The Gambia. The training is fully funded under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme," said the statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

NCGG is an autonomous Institute under the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 18:20 IST

