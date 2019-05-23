JUST IN
French President Macron congratulates PM Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Paris 

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together towards further strengthening of the bilateral Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

Macron congratulated Modi over telephone and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together towards further strengthening of the Strategic Partnership between India and France, an official statement said.

Modi thanked France for her steadfast support to India on critical issues.

Describing Modi as one of the foremost leaders of the democratic world, Macron reiterated his invitation to the Indian prime minister to visit France in August 2019 for a bilateral meeting and also to attend the G7 Summit at Biarritz.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 20:06 IST

