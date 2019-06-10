Iran denies plans to buy Russia's S-400 missile system

Iran's on Monday denied that the country is planning to purchase the Russian S-400 air defence missile system.

"We have not made any requests to for the purchase of S-400," said in a press conference.

Mousavi said does not need the S-400, calling the Iranian as "reliable tools", reported.

Iran, however, has already bought the S-300 surface-to-air missile defence system from

had earlier announced that it is designing and manufacturing an indigenous version of the S-300 system -- Bavar-373 -- which would be more technologically advanced than the S-300.

On Sunday, unveiled a homemade air defence system, named Khordad 15, capable of hitting six incoming targets simultaneously.

It can detect hostile fighter jets and combat drones from 150 km away and is capable of tracking them within a range of 120 km.

