Modi to meet NDA MPs ahead of swearing-in

Prime Minister-elect will on Thursday meet the NDA's newly-elected MPs who will take the and secrecy with him later in the day.

The possible Ministers will meet for high tea at his official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, at 4.30 p.m., informed sources said.

Elected MPs from the who got phone calls for the swearing-in ceremony are Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prakash Javadekar, Jitendra Singh, Babul Supriyo, Sadanand Gowda, Kiren Rijiju, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kishan Reddy, Prahalad Patel, Suresh Angadi, Smriti Irani, Kailash Chaudhary, Kishanpal Gujjar, and

Shiv Sena, Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Apna Dal, (LJP), and (AGP) will get one berth each.

Among the allies, from the LJP, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Akali Dal, from the and Ramdas Athawale of the (A) have so far got calls for the swearing-in.

Earlier in the day, met and finalized the names of the MPs who will make it to the new government.

--IANS

bns/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)