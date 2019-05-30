Modi to meet NDA MPs ahead of swearing-in

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will on Thursday meet the NDA's newly-elected MPs who will take the oath of office and secrecy with him later in the day.
The possible Ministers will meet Modi for high tea at his official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, at 4.30 p.m., informed sources said.
Elected MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who got phone calls for the swearing-in ceremony are Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prakash Javadekar, Jitendra Singh, Babul Supriyo, Sadanand Gowda, Kiren Rijiju, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kishan Reddy, Prahalad Patel, Suresh Angadi, Smriti Irani, Kailash Chaudhary, Kishanpal Gujjar, Purushottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya.
Shiv Sena, Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Apna Dal, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will get one berth each.
Among the allies, Ram Vilas Paswan from the LJP, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Akali Dal, Arvind Sawant from the Shiv Sena and Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India (A) have so far got calls for the swearing-in.
Earlier in the day, BJP President Amit Shah met Modi and finalized the names of the MPs who will make it to the new government.
