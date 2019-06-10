Modi to meet secretaries of Central government

Modi will meet all secretaries on Monday evening.

The meeting will take place at 6.30 p.m. at his residence.

All the ministries have been working on an action plan for the first 100 days as also a long-term plan with measurable outcomes.

During the meeting, the secretaries may be asked for inputs about government initiatives.

Modi held such meetings in his first term also.

