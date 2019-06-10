on Monday said should not be targeted on terrorism at the (SCO) summit this week where Indian is likely to raise the issue of harbouring terrorists.

During his first foreign visit to the after being re-elected for a second term as Prime Minister, Modi on Saturday indirectly attacked Pakistan, saying state sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat the world is facing today.

Modi is likely to raise the issue at this week's summit as part of India's strategy to isolate at multilateral forums but made clear that its ally, Islamabad, should not be targeted at the event.

"In every summit, the institutional building of the SCO will be discussed that would involve economic cooperation and security cooperation particularly on counter-terrorism," China's said.

"Security and development are two major issues of focus for the SCO. The establishment of the SCO is not to target any certain country but the summit of this level will certainly pay attention to major international relation and regional issues," Zhang was replying to a question if multilateralism would be the at the fulcrum of the discussion at the event.

Zhang was addressing a press conference ahead of Chinese attending the 19th in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek and the fifth version of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in (CICA) in Dushanbe, the capital city of

Modi will meet Xi on the sidelines of the summit where he will not meet Pakistani Imran Khan, citing funding anti- terrorists.

has long shielded on terrorism, saying the South Asian nation itself is the victim of the menace and has done a tremendous job in wiping out terrorists.

This frustrates and one of the sore points in its ties with China.

Talking to journalists, Zhang also said that US' trade protectionist policy will be figured at the event.

"As for the ongoing unilateralist, protectionist and bullying practices in the world, I think they are close to the hearts of all countries.

"We have not set an agenda as such beforehand but I think some participation countries will be interests in this topic. Some leaders will express their views on these matters. It is only natural to see that happening," he added.

--IANS

gsh/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)