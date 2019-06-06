No Indo-Pak bilateral meeting at SCO summit: MEA

on Thursday said that no bilateral meeting has been planned between and his counterpart on the sidelines of the (SCO) summit to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on June 13-14.

"To the best of my knowledge, no bilateral meeting is being set up with at the in Bishkek," Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters here.

--IANS

ps-bns/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)