No Indo-Pak bilateral meeting at SCO summit: MEA

-
ALSO READ
India, Kyrgyzstan hold bilateral meeting on SCO sidelines
Swaraj to attend SCO Foreign Minister's meet
No Modi-Imran meeting on sidelines of SCO: MEA
Sitharaman leaves for Kyrgyzstan to attend SCO defence ministers' meet
With terror on agenda, Swaraj departs for SCO Foreign Ministers meet in Bishkek
-
India on Thursday said that no bilateral meeting has been planned between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on June 13-14.
"To the best of my knowledge, no bilateral meeting is being set up with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the SCO summit in Bishkek," Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters here.
--IANS
ps-bns/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU