No Indo-Pak bilateral meeting at SCO summit: MEA

IANS  |  New Delhi 

India on Thursday said that no bilateral meeting has been planned between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on June 13-14.

"To the best of my knowledge, no bilateral meeting is being set up with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the SCO summit in Bishkek," Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters here.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 16:18 IST

