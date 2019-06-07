Money laundering case registered against Raghav Bahl: ED

-
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has registered a case of money laundering against media personality Raghav Bahl on the basis of the Income Tax Department reports.
The Income Tax department (I-T) had last year raided the residence and office of Bahl, an entrepreneur and founder of The Quint news portal, in an alleged case of tax evasion.
"The agency has registered a case against Bahl on the basis of the IT department reports regarding money laundering," a senior ED official told IANS on Friday, while requesting anonymity.
The case has been registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the official said.
Following last year's IT raid, Bahl had issued a statement, saying he was astonished to see that a blatant attempt had been made by the "government's spin-masters" to say that the action was part of a year-long investigation into some long-term capital gains scam, whereby he and Ritu Kapur had made "bogus" income of Rs 118 crore.
Last month, he issued another statement, admitting his correspondence with the investigating authorities while vehemently refuting any intent for financial misconduct.
