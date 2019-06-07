Money laundering case registered against Raghav Bahl: ED

The on Friday said it has registered a case of against Raghav on the basis of the reports.

The (I-T) had last year raided the residence and office of Bahl, an and founder of news portal, in an alleged case of

"The agency has registered a case against on the basis of the IT department reports regarding money laundering," a senior ED told IANS on Friday, while requesting anonymity.

The case has been registered under the Prevention of Act (PMLA), the said.

Following last year's IT raid, had issued a statement, saying he was astonished to see that a blatant attempt had been made by the "government's spin-masters" to say that the action was part of a year-long investigation into some long-term capital gains scam, whereby he and had made "bogus" income of Rs 118 crore.

Last month, he issued another statement, admitting his correspondence with the investigating authorities while vehemently refuting any intent for financial misconduct.

--IANS

aks/akk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)