Case of money laundering registered against Raghav Bahl: ED

The on Friday said it has registered a case of against Raghav on the basis of the reports.

Last month, had issued a statement, admitting his correspondence with the investigating authorities while vehemently refuting any intent for financial misconduct.

"The agency has registered a case against on the basis of the IT department reports regarding money laundering," a told IANS on Friday, while requesting anonymity.

The (I-T) had last year raided Bahl's residence and office in an alleged case of

Following this, Bahl had issued an official statement, saying he was astonished to see that a blatant attempt had been made by the "government's spin-masters" to say that the action was part of a year-long investigation into some long-term capital gains scam, whereby and had made "bogus" income of Rs 118 crore.

In a press statement issued on May 27, Bahl had claimed that he had made all disclosures in his income tax returns (ITRs) about his investment and transactions.

In response to reports about ED probing him, Bahl said the only proceedings he was aware of relate to a show-cause notice dated May 1, 2019 which was duly replied to on May 2, 2019.

--IANS

aks/akk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)