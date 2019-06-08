JUST IN
Business Standard

Monsoon hits Kerala coast, says IMD

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Monsoon has hit the Kerala coast on Saturday, after a delay of one week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed.

The state's coastal regions have been experiencing downpours since early Saturday morning, which are set to intensify later in the evening, an IMD official told IANS.

Meanwhile, Skymet Director Mahesh Palawat told IANS that the monsoon will hit Delhi-NCR by the first week of July.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 12:44 IST

