Monthly mobile data usage up 50% in 5 years: Piyush Goyal

on Friday said the monthly mobile data usage in has increased by a phenomenal 50 per cent in the last five years.

" is now leading the world in the consumption of mobile data. Monthly consumption of mobile data increased by over 50 times in the last five years," said while presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

"The cost of calls in is now possibly the lowest in the world," he added.

According to experts, with 28 crore users has led this stupendous growth in data consumption with its ultra-cheap data plans.

For Jio, average data consumption per user per month is now 10.8GB and average voice consumption has been recorded at 794 minutes per user per month.

Video consumption drove most of the usage, increasing to 460 crore hours per month.

"Data consumption has been driven by decline in data pricing and maturing ecosystem which includes devices, content and other services," Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint, told IANS.

"The short format content is engaging users to consume more data," he added.

According to a latest survey by global digital content delivery platform Limelight Networks, Indian viewers are now watching for an average of eight hours 28 minutes each week, more than the time they spend viewing TV every week.

The amount of time Indian viewers spend watching is far higher than the global average of six hours and 45 minutes each week in 2018 which itself marks a 58 per cent rise from the 2016 figure.

--IANS

na/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)