Interim Budget 2019: Goodies from the poll vault

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chose the Lok Sabha on Friday to launch its election campaign. And one single visual on our television screens summed it up: As Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the tax benefits for over 30 million middle-class tax payers, the House was reverberating with “Modi-Modi” slogan, and the prime minister was thumping his desk vigorously.

As the camera zoomed in on Rahul Gandhi, the contrast was striking. For once in many months now, the Congress president was squirming and slouching in his chair and was wearing a blank look. It is obvious ...