MS Dhoni adds gloss to new TVS Apache

Former is one of the owners of Motor Company's equipped with a (RT) Slipper Clutch, a statement said.

This upgrade, born out of the rich racing heritage of Racing, enhances the customer's riding experience as it provides swift gear shifting with low hand fatigue and maintains vehicle stability at high speed during downshifts, especially in corners, the statement read.

Dhoni, currently in the with the Indian team for the World Cup, became the first owner of the with ' (RT) Slipper Clutch'.

"I have been associated with for over 12 years and my relationship with the company has only strengthened with each passing year. Being an avid bike enthusiast, I am excited to get the new TVS variant as it combines a stunning design with exhilarating performance.

"It is also a feeling of immense pride for me to own a super-premium bike from an Indian manufacturer. I wish the team all the very best for their future endeavours and look forward to hitting the road with my new motorcycle."

--IANS

dm/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)