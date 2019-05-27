Crowd hostility adds to the game: Australia's Carey

wicketkeeper-batsman feels the expected hostility from the English crowd towards and will only add to their game and make them stronger during the course of beginning Thursday.

Smith and Warner were booed squarely during Australia's first warm-up game against England last week as the pair returned to international after serving a one-year ban slapped on them for their involvement in a ball-tampering incident in last year.

However, Smith made a statement by slamming 116 off 102 balls as beat England by 12 runs in the warm-up tie.

"We knew it was going to happen...It's one way to answer it, and Davey got 40-odd as well," Carey was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"I think it's a great atmosphere and adds to the game. The guys handled it really well," he said.

Carey shared a sixth-wicket stand of 42 with Smith which gave late impetus after the innings had threatened to stall.

The 27-year old struck 30 off just 14 deliveries.

"Something I've been working on is that if I'm not clearing the pickets with the biggest hits, then I'm finding the gaps...It's something I'll build on. It was nice to go out there with Steve and put on a little partnership at the end. He's fantastic to bat with," Carey was quoted as saying.

