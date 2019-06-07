Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval to be NZ's 9th Test venue

Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval will become the ninth Test venue in when they will host England on November 21, (NZC) said while revealing the home season which starts from November 1.

The Bay Oval will host the first Test of the two-match series against England and the second Test will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Before the two Test series, five T20I matches will be played between both the teams.

After the England series, will travel to for a three-Test series before returning home for a full tour by that includes five T20Is and three ODIs alongside the two Tests. The two Test matches will be played at the Basin Reserve and Hagley Oval, respectively.

The Black Caps will then again travel to for the Chappell-Hadlee ODI series before the three home T20Is, beginning March 24 in Dunedin, to round out the season.

In between the New Zealand women's team will prepare for the ICC Women's T20 in with a visit from which includes three ODIs and five T20s -- the first of which will be the second half of a White Ferns/Black Caps double-header at Bay Oval.

said that, outside the two World Cups New Zealand has jointly hosted, he couldn't recall a more significant or substantial home international programme.

"We're simply delighted with the way it's all fitted together," he said.

"It speaks volumes of the regard with which the Black Caps and White Ferns are held that we can attract such a wealth of talent over the course of one summer.

"We're particularly thrilled for all those involved in securing Bay Oval as New Zealand's ninth Test venue. A lot of people have worked hard for this recognition and I'm sure the venue will continue to go from strength to strength," he added.

