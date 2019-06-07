India have got some vulnerabilities: Allan Border

Former feels despite having some vulnerabilities in its squad for the ongoing World Cup, will prove to be a big stumbling block for and boys when the two teams meet on Sunday at the Oval.

started off its campaign on a successful note, registering a reaffirming win over the Proteas in

Asked to bowl, the Men in Blue came out with a brilliant performance and restricted the Proteas for 227. During the chase, opener scored an unbeaten century and helped them cross the line with six wickets in hand.

Border, in his ICC column, said: "I think they got out of jail a little bit the other day, the South Africans played pretty well but they are just not scoring enough runs, and then kept it all together for the Indians."

" have got some vulnerabilities, but they also have some world-class performers in Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit and the rest -- it's a pretty handy side!" he added.

Apart from Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal were also the star performers as they bowled impressively and returned with figures of 2/35 and 4/51 respectively.

Meanwhile on Thursday, managed to win a tense game against at Put into bat, the defending champions were on the mat initially with the Windies fast bowlers troubling the top-order batsmen with a barrage of short-pitch deliveries and reducing them to 38/4.

It was only because of (73) and (92) that they could pose a challenging 289-run target which they managed to defend successfully, thanks to a brilliant performance from who returned with figures of 5/46 and helped restrict Windies to 273/9, 15 short of the target.

Talking about Australia's win, Border said: "If you can win games without playing your best, obviously you want to build to your best, that's what a time like this is about and India next up will be a big stumbling block."

