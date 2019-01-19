Muguruza slams past Bacsinszky into Australian Open round 4

Former world number one Garbine Muguruza defeated in straight sets here on Saturday to reach round four of for the fourth time.

The number 18 seed routed her Swiss opponent 7-6(5), 6-2 after one hour and 54 minutes of play, reports news.

Bacsinszky gave the Spaniard a tough fight and the first set could have gone to any of them.

Muguruza snatched a 5-2 lead in the tiebreak that she closed with an unreturnable serve.

She also grabbed eight of the final 11 points and closed the match with one of her ferocious backhands.

Just two nights ago, Muguruza had battled past 6-4, 6-7(3), 7-5, in a marathon match.

Muguruza will now play against either 7th seed or 27th seed in the fourth round.

