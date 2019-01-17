Pliskova beats Brengle to advance into round 3 of Australian Open

Former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova advanced into the third round of after beating unseeded American Madison Brengle, 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 in a rain-delayed match on Thursday.

Pliskova started a set down on the scoreboard against Brengle, who is ranked 89th in the world, after a delayed beginning to Day 4, reports news.

But the 7th ranked Czech came back and claimed 12 out of 13 games to seal her spot in the third round of the tournament for a fifth straight year.

Pliskova, who has registered seven victories in a row since the beginning of the year after her conquest in Brisbane, will now face Italian in the next round.

