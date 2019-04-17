Mukesh Ambani among TIME's 100 most influential people

Industries (RIL) has featured in the TIME magazine's list of 100 most influential people.

and Menaka Guruswamy, who led the legal battle for LGBTQ rights in India, also featured in the list that was released on Wednesday.

The "Time 100 Most Influential People 2019" named the world's most influential pioneers, leaders, titans, artists and icons of the year, and was named among the Most Influential Titans.

The list includes US Donald Trump, Pope Francis, Chinese Xi Jinping, Imran Khan, founder and Indian-American

In the TIME 100 profile for Ambani, wrote that Ambani's vision is more ambitious than that of the father whose blessings he unfailingly invokes at the launch of each initiative.

"The scale of his Jio mobile-data network, which has already connected over 280 million people in with low-cost 4G, is impressive by any standard. But what is truly jaw-dropping is the way it will allow to potentially dominate a staggering array of new businesses."

