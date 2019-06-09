Sonam Kapoor hosts star-studded special birthday brunch

Ahuja turned a year older on Sunday and the hosted a special Sunday to celebrate her 34th birthday with friends and family.

Bollywood celebrities descended at her residence for the occasion. The 'Neerja' was seen in a silver dress as she celebrated her birthday by cutting the cake.

The party was attended by filmmaker Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and many more.

arrived with filmmaker Karan Johar, she was sporting a traditional outfit. She was seen glowing in a beautiful, floral printed cream silk saree and a heavy choker.

Arjun Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Malaika, was seen in his signature casual outfit. He was wearing a pair of jeans and a shirt.

Janhvi looked glamorous in a white short dress. Debutante of SOTY 2, actress Ananya Panday, arrived in a summer dress. Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya was also seen at the party.

Late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi was also seen smiling and catching up with old friends and family members.

This is second party for Kapoor as she hosted another party last night at The celebration was attended by the actress's husband Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and more.

