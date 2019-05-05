Mumbai ask KKR to bat first (Toss)

Indians skipper won the toss and asked (KKR) to bat first in a crunch (IPL) encounter at the here on Sunday.

KKR, who must win this game in order to qualify for the playoffs, made one change to the team that won against Kings XI Punjab on Friday, bringing in Prasidh Krishna for Piyush Chawla.

Mumbai, for whom a victory would mean securing a top-two finish, ringed in two changes with and replacing Evin Lewis and Barinder Sran, respectively.

Playing XI

Indians: Rohit Sharma(captain), (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(captain/wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna.

