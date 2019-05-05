Rabindra finishes 2nd in Race 1 at European GT4

Indias finished second in Race 1 at the Grand Prix Circuit in the European GT4 series, in England on Sunday. The PRO Sport Performance Racing duo after 32 laps in Race 1, finished second (+3.031 seconds) behind and his team-mate of True Racing.

Taking over the charge from Florian Thoma, Rabindra, drove the Vantage AMR GT4 bravely to finish second ahead of driving a MCLaren 570 and in

drove magnificently and kept the first spot till the mandatory took effect. Rabindra, who took over from here on, started at the second position a few seconds behind of True Racing, driving a KTM X-Bow GT4.

Kofler had the advantage of an early pit and gained the top slot once Thoma went into the pit lane for the change. Rabindra, thereafter, drove excellently to keep the second spot, preventing others from overtaking with intelligent maneuvering. Rabindra's effort to regain the first place for Pro Sport Performance Racing could not actualise as Kofler did not make any error till the final 32nd lap of the race.

