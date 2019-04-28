Mumbai opt to bowl first against KKR

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League game here on Sunday.
Facing a must-win situation to harbour any chances of qualifying for the playoffs, KKR brought up Robin Uthappa, Harry Gurney and Sandeep Warrier in place of Prasidh Krishna, Carlos Brathwaite and Prithvi Raj.
Mumbai, looking for a ninth straight win over KKR, drafted in Barinder Sran in place of Anukul Roy.
Teams:
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (w), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Barinder Sran
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney
