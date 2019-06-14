'Mumbai Saga' my most ambitious film: Sanjay Gupta

Filmmaker Sanjay is looking forward to bringing the world of his gangster drama " Saga" alive on screen, and says it is his most ambitious film.

" Saga" is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Set in the 1980s-1990s period, it stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and The film will go on floors next month.

"After 25 years and 17 films, I had to give my audience something bigger and better. ' Saga' is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer," said in a statement.

"And I am grateful to for putting his faith and might in it. It is one such story that needs to be said on screen," he added.

On the film, Kumar said: "'Mumbai Saga' is our first in the gangster drama genre and who better than Sanjay to direct it. The film is inspired by true events yet makes the characters so larger than life. The entire cast will bring so much to the table."

on Friday also took to and presented the entire cast, calling them the "gangstas" of the movie.

"The legend of Bombay, the saga of Mumbai! Presenting the Gangstas of 'Mumbai Saga'," he captioned the image which featured the cast.

The film is likely to release in 2020.

It is a Gulshan Kumar presentation, and is backed by T-Series and production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, and

