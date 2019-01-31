Museum on sculptor Amarnath Sehgal to open on Feb 5

The Sehgal Collection here, a museum commemorating the life and works of modern Sehgal, will open for viewing on February 5.

Announced at the ongoing India Art Fair on Thursday by his son and the museum's Rajan Sehgal, the museum will open its doors to viewing with the screening of a film on the artist, " Sehgal - A Portrait" at (IIC).

It is directed by with a grant by Unesco and music by Pt. and at IIC on the same day at 6.30 p.m., which also happens to be the sculptor's birthday.

Talking about the artist's creative accomplishments, said: "Once the live studio of my late father, Amarnath Sehgal, it is now both an exhibition and overall collective of his work spanning over his sixty year long artistic journey."

While the collection housed at the studio provides a glimpse into the artist's vast body of sculptural work, several of his larger exhibits can be viewed at various locations in and around

A catalogue " Project: Delhi- Chapter" will also be launched at the opening ceremony.

A team spearheaded by curator-archiver Shruthi Issac continues to catalogue the artist's works in public and spaces while also documenting the life and art of the modern master.

