Museum on sculptor Amarnath Sehgal to open on Feb 5

The Amarnath Sehgal Private Collection here, a museum commemorating the life and works of modern sculptor Amarnath Sehgal, will open for viewing on February 5.
Announced at the ongoing India Art Fair on Thursday by his son and the museum's Founder-Director Rajan Sehgal, the museum will open its doors to viewing with the screening of a film on the artist, "Amarnath Sehgal - A Portrait" at India International Centre (IIC).
It is directed by Rajiv Mehrotra with a grant by Unesco and music by Pt. Ravi Shankar and Yehudi Menuhin at IIC on the same day at 6.30 p.m., which also happens to be the sculptor's birthday.
Talking about the artist's creative accomplishments, Rajan Sehgal said: "Once the live studio of my late father, Amarnath Sehgal, it is now both an exhibition and overall collective of his work spanning over his sixty year long artistic journey."
While the collection housed at the studio provides a glimpse into the artist's vast body of sculptural work, several of his larger exhibits can be viewed at various locations in and around Delhi.
A catalogue "Amarnath Sehgal Project: Delhi-NCR Chapter" will also be launched at the opening ceremony.
A team spearheaded by curator-archiver Shruthi Issac continues to catalogue the artist's works in public and private spaces while also documenting the life and art of the modern master.
--IANS
sj/rs/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU