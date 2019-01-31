Naidu unveils wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi

-
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu unveiled a grand wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi at NDMC headquarters at Palika Kendra in the capital on Thursday.
"I am delighted to be present here to unveil 150 sq. meter wall mural of Father of the Nation, Mahtma Gandhi, which is made of terracotta 'kullads'. The image is a true reflection of Gandhiji's belief in the potential of craftsmanship and village industries," he said.
The mural has been unveiled to mark 150th birth anniversary Mahatma Gandhi as a symbol of cultural integrity and unity of the nation.
Naidu said the image of Mahatma Gandhi had been made in mural by using 3,870 'kullads' of the soil received across the nation and the entire artwork was a great tribute to the Father of the Nation.
Expressing his greetings to the artisans, he said the magnificent creative art work of 150 potters across the nation would convey the message of truth and non-violence to not only in the country but across the world.
