French envoy welcomes more Indian students to France

wants to foster Indo-French ties by welcoming more Indian students to and enhancing the partnerships between our top- academic institutions, French said here at a function.

He made these remarks while releasing "Prince, and Patriarch: Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala" at a function here hosted by him to mark "L'amitie Franco-Indienne", the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

The book, published by Roli Books, is authored by H.H. Sukhjit Singh, and Roli Books founder

"I am delighted to launch this book, which narrates the 'love story' between H.H. Sukhjit Singh's grandfather, Jagatjit Singh, and French heritage and in the 20th century. The Maharaja's affinity with was such that he was known as 'Le Roi de la Francophonie' among his peers. We wish to foster these ties by welcoming more Indian students to France and enhancing the partnerships between our top- academic institutions," Ziegler said, according to a statement issued by the publisher.

The launch event was attended by several luminaries from and abroad, the publisher said.

The publisher said that Jagatjit Singh (1872-1949) was a passionate Francophile and he was captivated by French language, and aesthetics.

He modelled Kapurthala's beautiful after architectural prototypes such as Versailles and that he admired in France, the publisher said.

--IANS

ss/rs/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)