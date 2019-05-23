Musk's tunnelling company bags $48.6 mn deal in Vegas

Elon Musk's tunnelling company -Boring - has bagged a $48.6 million worth contract to build an around the Convention Center (LVCC), reported on Thursday.

Authorities conjured up the project to go with the LVCC's expansion -- the whole facility will span 200 acres after all construction is done, and people would have to walk two miles to go from one end to the other.

The (CWPM) " Loop" would be able to take event attendees to their destination much faster.

" starts digging in two months. Aiming to finish by end of year," posted on Twitter, confirming the deal.

The contract's conditions specify that will pay a penalty of $300,000 per event and up to $4.5 million total if it is unable to provide full passenger capacity during the Loop's first 18 months online, the report said.

Earlier in April, Israeli revealed that Musk has been in negotiations with to build tunnels in the country.

