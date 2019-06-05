Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Meghalaya

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, was on Wednesday celebrated across Meghalaya with prayers.

Thousands of men and children clad in new clothes offered prayers in Eidgahs and mosques in Shillong, Dawki, Nongpoh, Lad Rymbai, Byrnihat and in the region.

The biggest congregation was at the Eidgah of India's first glass mosque, the in Shillong, where over 10,000 people offered prayers.

Every Muslim family donated to charity so that the poor can also celebrate the festival.

After prayers, Muslims visited the houses of relatives and friends to greet them. Guests were treated to "sheer khorma" (sweet made of vermicelli, milk and dry fruits) and other delicacies.

Sangma said: "Let the celebration remind us of a sense of responsibility to bring people together in harmony and may it bring abundant joy and prosperity amidst peace, love and hope."

Muslims constitute four per cent of Meghalaya's nearly three million people -- predominantly Christians.

