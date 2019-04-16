Omar appreciates Mehbooba's concern over Tral attack

National Conference (NC) Vice-President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday thanked Mehbooba Mufti, his political rival and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, for her concern about a grenade attack on NC's poll meeting in Tral town earlier in the day.
Militants hurled a grenade at the meeting. But it exploded without causing any damage. The meeting was being attended by Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi, the NC candidate against Mehbooba Mufti in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.
The meeting was being held at local NC leader Muhammad Ashraf Bhat's house, which has been attacked by militants in the past as well.
Hearing about the attack, Mufti tweeted, "Very sorry to hear about a grenade attack on NC's Anantnag parliamentary candidate. Relieved to know that he is safe & no other casualties/damage was reported. Allah sabko salamat rakhay."
Appreciating her concern, Omar wrote back on Twitter, "Thank you for your concern. Allah was kind, thankfully the programme had concluded & Masoodi Sahib & other colleagues were in a nearby home when the grenade fell. Sadly, this is the umpteenth time Ashraf & his family have faced this sort of attack in recent years."
--IANS
sq/rtp/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU