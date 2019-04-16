Omar appreciates Mehbooba's concern over Tral attack

National Conference (NC) on Tuesday thanked Mehbooba Mufti, his political rival and former Chief Minister, for her concern about a attack on NC's poll meeting in Tral town earlier in the day.

Militants hurled a at the meeting. But it exploded without causing any damage. The meeting was being attended by Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi, the NC candidate against in the Lok Sabha constituency.

The meeting was being held at Bhat's house, which has been attacked by militants in the past as well.

Hearing about the attack, Mufti tweeted, "Very sorry to hear about a attack on NC's parliamentary candidate. Relieved to know that he is safe & no other casualties/damage was reported. Allah sabko salamat rakhay."

Appreciating her concern, Omar wrote back on Twitter, "Thank you for your concern. Allah was kind, thankfully the programme had concluded & Masoodi Sahib & other colleagues were in a nearby home when the grenade fell. Sadly, this is the umpteenth time Ashraf & his family have faced this sort of attack in recent years."

