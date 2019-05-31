National finals of Red Bull Reign in Mumbai on June 8

The national finals of the Reign -- a unique global 3-on-3 tournament -- will take place here on June 8.

The city qualifiers took place across 12 cities including Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Goa, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Aizawl, Guwahati, Delhi, and

Sixteen teams -- winners of the respective city qualifiers from 12 teams and four wildcard teams -- will battle out in the finals at the Indian Gymkhana, Matunga.

The teams that are in the finals are: Team from Chennai, Team Clutch from Bengaluru, Team Income Tax from Ahmedabad, Team Dropstep from Goa, Team Loyala from Hyderabad, Team Customs from Pune, NFR A from Guwahati, Team Income Tax A from Delhi, Team Singh from Mumbai, Team BBQ Chicken Wings from Aizawl, Warriors from and from

The national finals will also witness players that have represented the country at various levels, including Amritpal Singh, Arshpreet Singh, ( that led in in 2018), Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Lalrina Renthelei, Arvind Krishna, Sowkin Shetty, and

