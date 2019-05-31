National finals of Red Bull Reign in Mumbai on June 8

The national finals of the Red Bull Reign -- a unique global 3-on-3 basketball tournament -- will take place here on June 8.
The city qualifiers took place across 12 cities including Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Goa, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Aizawl, Guwahati, Delhi, Ludhiana and Jaipur.
Sixteen teams -- winners of the respective city qualifiers from 12 teams and four wildcard teams -- will battle out in the finals at the Indian Gymkhana, Matunga.
The teams that are in the finals are: Team Phoenix from Chennai, Team Clutch from Bengaluru, Team Income Tax from Ahmedabad, Team Dropstep from Goa, Team Loyala from Hyderabad, Team Customs from Pune, NFR A from Guwahati, Team Income Tax A from Delhi, Team Singh from Mumbai, Team BBQ Chicken Wings from Aizawl, Punjab Warriors from Ludhiana and Eklaavya Society from Jaipur.
The national finals will also witness players that have represented the country at various levels, including Amritpal Singh, Arshpreet Singh, Yadwinder Singh (captain of the team that led India in the Commonwealth Games in 2018), Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Lalrina Renthelei, Arvind Krishna, Sowkin Shetty, Pratyanshu Tomar and Vinay Kaushik.
