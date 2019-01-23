Navi Mumbai tops in 4G download speed: OpenSignal

Amid growing penetration in India, scored an impressive 8.1 Mbps in average download speed to top download speeds while grabbed the last spot with an average of 4.0 Mbps speed, London-based coverage mapping company said on Wednesday.

According to the company, 4 a.m. users in 20 cities across experienced average download speeds of 16.8 Mbps, compared with the daily average of 6.5 Mbps.

Thus download speeds are up to 4.5 times faster at night.

"India's users experience varying download speeds depending on the city they live in. led our 20 cities' ranking with double the speed of Allahabad, which came last.

" has the most consistent speeds and has the highest variance. In all cities, 4G download speeds changed considerably at different hours of the day, the average download speeds being at 4.5 times faster at night," Francesco Rizzato, Technical Analyst, OpenSignal, said in a statement.

When the mobile network is busiest, the average download speed drops 2.8 Mbps compared to the daily average with users in experiencing the slowest 4G download speed at 2 Mbps.

However, when the network is less congested, download speeds jump on average by 10.3 Mbps, with hitting the highest speed of 21.6 Mbps.

"The wide range between a city's fastest hourly speed and the average speed users experience shows the challenge India's operators face from the need to support a large number of users consuming mobile data services," Rizzato added.

All the cities witness speeds that tend to decrease over the course of the day, and reach the slowest at 10 p.m. when presumably most users are connected to the Internet accessing on the mobile.

With increasing number of people accessing mobile services, and rising average data consumption per user, mobile operators in the country can expect the number of connected devices and data traffic to continue to soar and network congestion to persist, the report noted.

