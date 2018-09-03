Over 200 4G smartphones now support Airtel VoLTE

Over 200 popular 4G-enabled now support its Voice over (VoLTE) services, enabling users to experience HD quality voice calling and fast data speed, said on Monday.

"Users of the best-selling from major brands like OPPO, Vivo, Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Nokia, Panasonic, Xiaomi, Karbonn, Lava and can now converse on the HD quality voice calling offered on Airtel VoLTE," said the company.

Airtel said it has been ramping up its capacity across the country to serve the fast-growing customer demand for high-speed data.

In case of non-availability of network, Airtel VoLTE calls fall back on to ensure that customers continue to stay connected at all times.

--IANS

na/sed

