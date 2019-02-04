NCLT must decide on Essar Steel by Feb 11: NCLAT

Law Appellate (NCLAT) on Monday directed the NCLT's bench to decide on the resolution of by February 11, failing which it would take a call on February 12.

The two-member bench, headed by Justice S.J. Mukhopadhaya, said the bench does not require to give hearing to all operational creditors but can hear their and complete the process within five days by February 11.

Fortunately for promoters, who are interested in retaining control of the company, the NCLAT also directed the bench to give limited hearings to the promoters and the third largest creditor,

Essar promoter Prashant Ruia, along with two directors, had moved the NCLT on February 1 citing Supreme Court's January 31 order that requires the (CoC) to consult directors of an insolvent company before deciding on resolution.

Further, the NCLAT also directed the Ahmedabad bench to hear Standard Chartered Bank, which has raised its objection against ArcelorMittal's Rs 42,000 resolution plan approved by the CoC last October. The plan has been awaiting NCLT's approval.

The Ruias, promoters of Essar Group, had filed a resolution plan of Rs 54,389 crore to retain their control on Essar Steel on the day the CoC approved ArcelorMittal's bid.

However, the NCLT, in January, turned down the resolution plan of (ESAH) saying the offer violated Section 12A of the and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Section 12A states that the applicant (in this case, State Bank of India) who moved the bankruptcy court against an insolvent company can withdraw from the resolution proceedings with the approval of 90 per cent of the financial creditors.

