DMK-led alliance to sweep Tamil Nadu: India Today-Axis exit poll

The DMK, which suffered a major debacle in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, will make a grand comeback in the 2019 as the party-led alliance will get about 34 to 38 seats in Tamil Nadu, the Today-Axis My exit poll predicted on Sunday.

The state's ruling AIADMK, which had won 37 out of the state's 39 seats, will get around zero to four seats, it said.

According to the exit poll, the AIADMK, which is contesting the polls in alliance with the and other parties, got a vote share of about 35 per cent, 26 percentage points as compared to 2014

The DMK, which was decimated in 2014, will get around 52 per cent vote share, 18 percentage points higher than 2014. The alliance, which includes the and other smaller parties, will win about 34 to 38 seats.

Voting to 38 out of Tamil Nadu's 39 seats took place in the second phase on April 18. The rescinded the poll for Vellore Lok Sabha constituency after the Income Tax (IT) department seized unaccounted cash from the of a DMK functionary.

