'NDA forced not to pursue Citizenship Bill due to JD (U) opposition'

JD (U) and party in-charge for the Northeast, Afaque Ahmed Khan, on Saturday said that the BJP-led is forced not to pursue the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 due to strong opposition raised by his party.

The contentious Bill that has led to a series of protests in different northeastern states, including Assam, was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8.

The Bill now awaits approval of the Rajya Sabha to become an Act.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 was not listed for the ongoing session of the so far.

"JD (U) was the to oppose the Bill and supported the protests against the Bill in the northeastern states," said Khan in a statement issued here.

" assured his strong opposition to the Bill when the All Students' Union (AASU) delegation met him. The JD (U) took a resolution on July 8, 2018, to oppose the Bill," he said, adding that the party opposes the Bill for the well-being of the people of the Northeast.

