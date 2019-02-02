Top MP police officer appointed new CBI chief

Rishi Kumar Shukla, former General of Police, was on Saturday appointed the new chief, 20 days after Verma was removed unceremoniously from the post following his bitter feud with Special Asthana.

The of the Cabinet appointed the 1983-batch for a period of two years, a day after a high-level selection committee headed by met to finalise the name. The committee had met twice in the last nine days to choose the chief.

"The of the Cabinet, based on the panel recommended by the Committee, constituted as per Section 4 A(1) of the Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, approved the appointment of as the Director, CBI, vice Kumar Verma for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office," an official notification said.

The 59-year-old Shukla, who was DGP during the BJP regime in Madhya Pradesh, was at the moment heading the state's He has no experience of having worked in the He has served in the He would have normally retired in August 2020, but his tenure in CBI will end in February, 2021.

Shukla was appointed Madhya Pradesh's General of Police on June 30, 2016. He held the post till Jan 30, 2019.

Referring to the continuance of M. Nageshwara Rao, who was appointed in October last year after Verma and Asthana were forced to go on leave following mutual allegations of corruption, capping the bitter feud.

The had on Friday raised questions as to how long the present situation in the CBI will continue with an

A Bench comprising Justice and Justice told the government that the post of CBI Director was sensitive and that the government should have appointed a by now.

On January 10, the high-level committee had removed Verma as CBI chief a day after he was reinstated by the He was made the Director General, Fire Services, Civil Services and which he refused to accept.

